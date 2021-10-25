Advertisement

Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home. Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, who had apparently been abandoned by adults.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned children have been found in an apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home.

Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7.

The sheriff says it appears the surviving children had been abandoned by adults and were fending for each other.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located and were being questioned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are searching for Ashana Lamise Smith.
Missing in Michigan: East Lansing Police searching for missing woman
Lansing Police investigate homicide.
‘I hope these kids do something better’: Neighbors react to Lansing homicide
Police ID 18-year-old killed in Lansing shooting
Federal prosecutors in Detroit have seized about $12 million in cash that they allege was part...
Feds seize $12M, allege its part of money laundering scheme
The new owner of a bottled water operation in western Michigan said it won’t use a state permit...
New Ice Mountain owner adjusts water withdrawal plan

Latest News

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 25, 2021, to voice their...
Sudan’s PM arrested, internet disrupted in apparent coup
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
Vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be available in early November
Semi-truck overturns on I-96, no injuries reported
Semi-truck overturns on I-96
Nathaniel Direnzo, 29, (center) faces several charges, including strangulation and assault,...
Man arrested in assault on 11-year-old girl at NYC dog park