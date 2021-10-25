Semi truck overturns on I-96, no injuries reported

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating what caused a semi truck to overturn on westbound I-96.

The truck carrying multiple vehicles overturned on I-96 near Okemos Rd. Sunday evening.

The accident caused the highway to shut down for multiple hours.

Police say no one was injured in the incident. however the scene could take some time to clean up.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.