Semi truck overturns on I-96, no injuries reported

Crews worked to clean up the scene that caused the highway to close for multiple hours.
Crews worked to clean up the scene that caused the highway to close for multiple hours.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating what caused a semi truck to overturn on westbound I-96.

The truck carrying multiple vehicles overturned on I-96 near Okemos Rd. Sunday evening.

The accident caused the highway to shut down for multiple hours.

Police say no one was injured in the incident. however the scene could take some time to clean up.

