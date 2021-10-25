Advertisement

On the road at EXIT Realty Advantage & learning more about The Faces of Ingham County

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at EXIT Realty Advantage in Mason to learn more about their current real estate market. We also chatted with John Duke from Union Home Mortgage, who shared some tips on what home-buyers can do to make sure the mortgage process runs as smoothly as possible.

We also learned more about ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ campaign and we even got to meet a nominee, Don Kill, a volunteer with the American Legion and a barber at the Mason Barber Shop. ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ is a way to “introduce the great people of our community to each other and the world, one smiling face at a time.” You can learn more about the campaign and nominate someone here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are searching for Ashana Lamise Smith.
Missing in Michigan: East Lansing Police searching for missing woman
Lansing Police investigate homicide.
‘I hope these kids do something better’: Neighbors react to Lansing homicide
Police ID 18-year-old killed in Lansing shooting
Police found the non-live bomb in a Lansing home.
Police uncover treasure hiding in a WWI bomb inside Lansing home
Federal prosecutors in Detroit have seized about $12 million in cash that they allege was part...
Feds seize $12M, allege its part of money laundering scheme

Latest News

Micro-Market
One stop shop at Lansing’s new micro-market
xc
IDEAL YOU
Ideal You new to Okemos area
A new place in town to set goals
sa
EXIT REALTY LIVE PART 3