On the road at EXIT Realty Advantage & learning more about The Faces of Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at EXIT Realty Advantage in Mason to learn more about their current real estate market. We also chatted with John Duke from Union Home Mortgage, who shared some tips on what home-buyers can do to make sure the mortgage process runs as smoothly as possible.

We also learned more about ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ campaign and we even got to meet a nominee, Don Kill, a volunteer with the American Legion and a barber at the Mason Barber Shop. ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ is a way to “introduce the great people of our community to each other and the world, one smiling face at a time.” You can learn more about the campaign and nominate someone here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.