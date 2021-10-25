Advertisement

REO Town hosts howling good time for pets

Proceeds went to Happy Feet Pet Rescue to help care for animals in need.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a howling good time at the REO town Howl-O-Ween party Saturday.

Some pups and their owners got into the spooky spirit with pumpkin painting, a costume contest, and bobbing for tennis balls. Local vendors came out to give all the good girls and boys delicious treats. There were even pup-kin pies for the dogs.

News 10 caught up with an organizer who says this is the best way to celebrate Halloween.

“The dogs are adorable. They’ve all been well-behaved,” said Patience Cole, Director of Happy Feet Rescue. “There’s a couple of really fun photo opportunities. I don’t think there’s a ton of fun stuff like this to do with your dog in the Lansing area”

The party was also a charity event. Proceeds went to Happy Feet Pet Rescue to help care for animals in need.

