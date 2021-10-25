Advertisement

Police uncover treasure hiding in a WWI bomb inside Lansing home

Police found the non-live bomb in a Lansing home.
Police found the non-live bomb in a Lansing home.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When was the last time you searched your home for hidden items? Given the circumstances of the last year and a half, that may have been very recently. If so, what did you find? Probably a few old photos or maybe a family heirloom right?

Well, hidden in this Lansing home was something you normally wouldn’t find in just any home.

Over the weekend, a Lansing family was cleaning out a home when they came across something quite out of the ordinary, a bomb, from World War 1, according to a Twitter post from Michigan State Police.

Fearing it may be a live bomb, the family called the police to have them investigate the round. Lansing Police and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad were on the case.

However, upon further investigation, police discovered the bomb was not live, and that it contained a hidden treasure of coins and dollar bills ranging from the 1800s to the early 1900s.

Police turned over the round to the bomb squad, and the family got to keep the coins and bills, and now have a story to tell at the dinner table this holiday season.

