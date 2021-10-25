Onions recalled for salmonella, farms encourage shopping local

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Onions imported from Chihuahua Mexico have been recalled for Salmonella across all 50 states. Egypt Krohn grows local food for a nonprofit, the Allen Neighborhood Center. She says Lansing has dozens of local options for those who want to ensure they are getting a safe and fresh product.

“I think it’s a really key piece of why growing local and buying local is so important. We’re actually distributing onions today and we know our onions are safe and unaffected with this issue because they have never co-mingled with any other onions except for ours,” said Krohn, “Get food fresh from local growers right here in the area. Everything comes within 50 miles within Lansing, most of it much closer even within the city limits. All of these direct from farm to consumer systems take out the places where contamination can happen.”

Experts tell News 10 that food recalls like this are fairly common but there are things you can do to ensure the food you do take home is safe. They say the best way to shop safely is to check the stickers on the food you buy and make sure it didn’t come from the location where the product is being recalled.

“What the manufacturer or distributor was for those onions, what to look for on the label, the lot number, things like that will help you identify if you have some of the onions that have been recalled,” said MSU Food Safety Educator, Kara Lynch.

When you do throw out the recalled food, that isn’t the last step in clearing yourself from any threats of the food-borne illness.

“If you do have something that has been recalled you want to clean the area thoroughly,” said Lynch.

Experts say the best way to stay safe is to throw out any onions you have now and start fresh. Onions from HelloFresh, EveryPlate, Potandon Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms all have recalled their products with onion.

