One stop shop at Lansing’s new micro-market

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local retail start-ups are finding a home in an all-new micro market retail space in the heart of downtown Lansing.

It’s called the Middle Village Micro-Market.

This new incubator allows retail merchants to test Lansing’s market, grow their customer base, and build their business while offering unique local items.

Middle Village sits at 112 South Washington Square.

Right now it features MI Alchemy (bath & body products from a local lavender farm), Capital Hippie (handmade tiedye apparel), A Novel Concept (a new & gently used woman-owned bookstore), Sweet Encounter Bakery (delicious bakery goods with a focus on those with food allergies), and a Lansing centric shop featuring t-shirts, gifts, plants and more!

You can shop Wednesdays through Fridays from 11am to 7pm.

