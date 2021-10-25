No sexual assault charges against 2 MSU football players, prosecutor says

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No sexual assault charges will be filed against two Michigan State University football players, according to prosecutors.

In January, a woman accused the two players of sexually assaulting her in a campus residence hall, according to MSU police reports.

One of the players filed a Title IX lawsuit against the university in October, claiming the school violated his rights by dragging its feet during the investigation, thereby keeping him on an indefinite suspension.

The lawsuit was dismissed Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Hala Jarbou because the player did not use his real name in the lawsuit instead of “John Doe.”

The player asked for an extension on filing his amended complaint until he received the results of a mid-November hearing at MSU, and can refile the lawsuit as long as the player uses his name.

