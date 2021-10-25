Man thrown overboard from boat, drowns in Michigan lake

GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A 63-year-old man has drowned after being thrown overboard from a boat in a northern Michigan lake.

Kevin Herman’s body was found late Saturday afternoon in Little Glen Lake near Glen Arbor in Leelanau County, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported Monday.

Herman of Suttons Bay and 50-year-old Kelly Walter were fishing on the lake when they lost control of the boat they were on. Both were thrown into the water, authorities said.

The empty boat crashed before 12:30 p.m. Saturday into the shoreline.

Walter was rescued by a kayaker. He was wearing a life jacket which was not secured. Herman was not wearing a life jacket.

Little Glen Lake is northwest of Traverse City.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.