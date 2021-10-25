Advertisement

Man thrown overboard from boat, drowns in Michigan lake

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A 63-year-old man has drowned after being thrown overboard from a boat in a northern Michigan lake.

Kevin Herman’s body was found late Saturday afternoon in Little Glen Lake near Glen Arbor in Leelanau County, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported Monday.

Herman of Suttons Bay and 50-year-old Kelly Walter were fishing on the lake when they lost control of the boat they were on. Both were thrown into the water, authorities said.

The empty boat crashed before 12:30 p.m. Saturday into the shoreline.

Walter was rescued by a kayaker. He was wearing a life jacket which was not secured. Herman was not wearing a life jacket.

Little Glen Lake is northwest of Traverse City.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are searching for Ashana Lamise Smith.
Missing in Michigan: East Lansing Police searching for missing woman
Lansing Police investigate homicide.
‘I hope these kids do something better’: Neighbors react to Lansing homicide
Police ID 18-year-old killed in Lansing shooting
Police found the non-live bomb in a Lansing home.
Police uncover treasure hiding in a WWI bomb inside Lansing home
Federal prosecutors in Detroit have seized about $12 million in cash that they allege was part...
Feds seize $12M, allege its part of money laundering scheme

Latest News

College Gameday
ESPN’s College Gameday coming to East Lansing ahead of rivalry game
GRAPHIC: Cat shot with arrow
WILX Weather Webcast 10/25/2021 PM
Capital Area Humane Society offering $1,000 reward for information after cat was shot with an arrow