ESPN’s College Gameday coming to East Lansing ahead of rivalry game

It’s the first time since 2015 that the show will take place in East Lansing before a football game
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ESPN announced Monday morning that their weekly College Gameday show will air live from East Lansing, MI Saturday ahead of the #8 Michigan State Spartans’ game against #6 Michigan.

It’s the first time since 2015 that the show will take place in East Lansing before a football game (Oregon).

The school will also host FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff; it’s the first school this year to host both shows.

