ESPN’s College Gameday coming to East Lansing ahead of rivalry game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ESPN announced Monday morning that their weekly College Gameday show will air live from East Lansing, MI Saturday ahead of the #8 Michigan State Spartans’ game against #6 Michigan.

"𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙄𝙎 𝙎𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙏𝘼!"



We're heading to East Lansing for No. 6 @UMichFootball vs. No. 8 @MSU_Football LIVE from Ralph Young Field!

It’s the first time since 2015 that the show will take place in East Lansing before a football game (Oregon).

The school will also host FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff; it’s the first school this year to host both shows.

We're coming to East Lansing!



Join #BigNoonKickoff this Saturday LIVE from Spartan Stadium ahead of an undefeated showdown between @UMichFootball and @MSU_Football

