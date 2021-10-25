Drug shortage hitting mid-Michigan

CONCORD, Mich. (WILX) - Pharmacies across the country are running out of prescription drugs. The American Medical Association called the shortages an “urgent public health crisis.”

One mid-Michigan couple had to wait several days to get their insulin.

“They’ve never been out before. I’ve never had this problem,” said Chris Sattler.

Sattler is diabetic and takes two different types of insulin every day. Last week, when he tried to renew his prescription, the pharmacist told him they were out.

“If I don’t have it, I start shaking or my sugar will go through the roof. It could put me in a coma,” said Sattler.

Sattler’s wife, Arleen, said she was worried.

“They didn’t have any idea really when their backorder was going to be then it became kind of scary,” said Arleen Sattler.

The Sattlers use a Kroger pharmacy in Jackson. A spokeswoman said Kroger is limiting the allocation of insulin pens because it isn’t getting enough from its supplier.

Arleen was worried this is a sign of another shortage we would face.

“If it can happen with insulin, it could probably happen with about any medication,” she said.

And it already is. The Food and Drug Administration said there are 111 drugs on backorder right now. That includes drugs used for chemotherapy, heart conditions, and antibiotics.

“I’m going to go in earlier and make sure I can, they can fill my script,” said Sattler.

News 10 contacted other major pharmacies in mid-Michigan to see if they are also having issues getting medication. Only CVS returned our calls. A spokesman said they weren’t having issues.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

