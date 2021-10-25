Advertisement

DeWitt Township Police searching for suspect in connection with catalytic converter theft

Police are searching for this suspect in connection to a catalytic converter theft.
By Jake Vigna
Oct. 25, 2021
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township Police are searching for a suspect wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter.

According to police the suspect fled the scene in a blue Dodge Caravan.

If you have any information on this subject, please contact the DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.

The subject in these photos is wanted for questioning by the DeWitt Twp. Police Department in connection to the theft of...

Posted by DeWitt Charter Township on Monday, October 25, 2021

