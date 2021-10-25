DeWitt Township Police searching for suspect in connection with catalytic converter theft
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township Police are searching for a suspect wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter.
According to police the suspect fled the scene in a blue Dodge Caravan.
If you have any information on this subject, please contact the DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.
