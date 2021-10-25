Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 7,856 new cases, 56 deaths over past three days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 7,856 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths linked to the virus over the weekend. During that time frame, the state averaged 2,618 cases per day.

Totals around the state climb to 1,112,490 cases and 21,918 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

29 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the state health department.

Testing has averaged around 35,000 per day in the last five days, with the state positivity rate averaging around 11 percent during that span.

Four mid-Michigan schools reported new COVID-19 outbreaks this week. Those schools include:

Clinton County: Fowler High School (13 cases) and St. Johns High School (3 cases).

Shiawassee County: Corunna Middle School (6 cases) and Corunna High School (4 cases).

Cases by county:

Ingham County: 27,494 cases and 443 deaths.

Jackson County: 18,702 cases and 318 deaths.

Clinton County: 7,365 cases and 102 deaths.

Eaton County: 11,293 cases and 232 deaths.

Shiawassee County: 7,328 cases and 125 deaths.

