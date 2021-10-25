Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 7,856 new cases, 56 deaths over past three days

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 7,856 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths linked to the virus over the weekend. During that time frame, the state averaged 2,618 cases per day.

Totals around the state climb to 1,112,490 cases and 21,918 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

29 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the state health department.

Testing has averaged around 35,000 per day in the last five days, with the state positivity rate averaging around 11 percent during that span.

Four mid-Michigan schools reported new COVID-19 outbreaks this week. Those schools include:

  • Clinton County: Fowler High School (13 cases) and St. Johns High School (3 cases).
  • Shiawassee County: Corunna Middle School (6 cases) and Corunna High School (4 cases).

Cases by county:

  • Ingham County: 27,494 cases and 443 deaths.
  • Jackson County: 18,702 cases and 318 deaths.
  • Clinton County: 7,365 cases and 102 deaths.
  • Eaton County: 11,293 cases and 232 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County: 7,328 cases and 125 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are searching for Ashana Lamise Smith.
Missing in Michigan: East Lansing Police searching for missing woman
Lansing Police investigate homicide.
‘I hope these kids do something better’: Neighbors react to Lansing homicide
Police ID 18-year-old killed in Lansing shooting
Federal prosecutors in Detroit have seized about $12 million in cash that they allege was part...
Feds seize $12M, allege its part of money laundering scheme
The new owner of a bottled water operation in western Michigan said it won’t use a state permit...
New Ice Mountain owner adjusts water withdrawal plan

Latest News

Moderna says a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine generated a robust immune response in...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11
Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations...
FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids
Governor DeSantis called a Special Session Thursday for state lawmakers to deal with COVID...
EXPLAINER: Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one?
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
What is the ‘delta plus’ variant of the coronavirus?