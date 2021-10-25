CATA offering free rides to voters for Nov. 2 general election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The general election is approaching fast, so to ensure transportation for those who want to vote in the general election, the Capital Area Transportation Authority will offer system-wide free rides to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

No ID is required to ride, riders just have to inform the driver that they wish to vote in order to board for free.

Spec-Tran and Rural Service rides must be scheduled by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. Same-day rides will not be available.

CATA also recommends that Redi-Ride trips to polling centers be booked no later than Nov. 1.

Riders are required by law to wear an appropriate face mask over their nose and mouth while aboard CATA buses.

For further information, contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.