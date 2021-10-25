Advertisement

CATA offering free rides to voters for Nov. 2 general election

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The general election is approaching fast, so to ensure transportation for those who want to vote in the general election, the Capital Area Transportation Authority will offer system-wide free rides to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

No ID is required to ride, riders just have to inform the driver that they wish to vote in order to board for free.

Spec-Tran and Rural Service rides must be scheduled by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. Same-day rides will not be available.

CATA also recommends that Redi-Ride trips to polling centers be booked no later than Nov. 1.

Riders are required by law to wear an appropriate face mask over their nose and mouth while aboard CATA buses.

For further information, contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000.

