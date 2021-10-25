Advertisement

Capital Area Humane Society offering $1,000 reward for information after cat was shot with an arrow

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is seeking public assistance in collecting information related to an animal cruelty investigation.

Last week, a cat was found shot with an arrow on North Ovid Street in the Village of Elsie.

Due to the position of the arrow, CAHS feels strongly this was an intentional act of cruelty. The cat initially survived, however died shortly after arriving at the shelter.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to those with information leading to an arrest and conviction. Those with information are strongly encouraged to call CAHS at (517) 626-6060.

CLICK HERE TO SEE IMAGE. WARNING: GRAPHIC.

