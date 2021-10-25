Adams Township clerk removed from election responsibilities

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The clerk for Adams Township in Hillsdale County has been directed by the Michigan Bureau of Elections to immediately cease administering elections, including next week’s. The decision was made after the clerk failed to comply with legal requirements the state has for safeguarding elections, the Secretary of State’s office says.

The clerk for Hillsdale County, Marney Kast, will instead supervise the election in Adams Township.

“The voters of Adams Township expect, deserve, and have a right to have their election carried out in accordance with all state and federal laws,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “I am confident that the Hillsdale County Clerk’s office will administer the election in a manner that ensures that it is legal, transparent, and secure.”

Generally, city clerks oversee elections on a local level, while county clerks oversee general election procedures across the county. However, it’s not unheard of for a county clerk to oversee a local election when circumstances require it.

See Michigan’s elections system structure overview AT THIS LINK.

According to Benson’s office, the Adams Township Clerk did not allow preventative maintenance on voting equipment. This is a necessary safeguard to ensure tabulators and voter assist terminals used by voters with disabilities are functioning properly on Election Day.

The clerk stated that she was unwilling to complete required certifications of Public Accuracy Testing of voting machines, a processes which confirms vote counting machines are accurate and is done transparently with public viewing allowed to affirm faith in their performance. The clerk also said she may try to conduct future elections without the certified voting equipment selected by Hillsdale County.

The Secretary of State’s office said in a press release, “Following multiple letters from the Bureau of Elections, she refused to confirm that she would fulfill her legal requirements.”

