Some Michigan residents now have to dial 10-digit numbers

The Federal Communications Commission will require ten-digits to make a phone call starting Sunday.(Erin Sullivan WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) - Starting Sunday, Michigan residents in four area codes will have to dial 10-digit phone numbers, even if the number is in the same area code.

The affected area codes are 616, 810, 906 and 989, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

“When an area code transitions to ten-digit dialing, you will no longer be able to dial seven digits to make a local call,” the agency wrote on its website.

The change is part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline rollout. Starting next summer, anyone in the country can dial 988 to reach the lifeline. Area codes that have those digits as the middle three numbers will have to change to accommodate.

The 616 code is the Grand Rapids area, 810 includes Flint, 989 encompasses much of Michigan’s Thumb and 906 covers the Upper Peninsula.

The shift won’t affect the price of calls.

The Michigan Public Service Commission said that a local call is still a local call, no matter how many digits are dialed. The commission is encouraging people to check devices and systems that may need to be reprogrammed, including speed dialing and medical monitoring devices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

