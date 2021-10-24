Advertisement

New Ice Mountain owner adjusts water withdrawal plan

The new owner of a bottled water operation in western Michigan said it won’t use a state permit...
The new owner of a bottled water operation in western Michigan said it won’t use a state permit that would allow it to significantly boost water withdrawals.(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVART, Mich. (AP) - The new owner of a bottled water operation in western Michigan said it won’t use a state permit that would allow it to significantly boost water withdrawals.

The previous owner of the Ice Mountain plant had received state approval to pump 400 gallons a minute from a well near Evart in Osceola County, a 60% increase. BlueTriton Brands recently told regulators that it would pump at 288 gallons a minute, a smaller jump.

That lower volume would allow the company to avoid certain environmental monitoring requirements, MLive.com reported.

“We appreciate the hard work of the Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy staff throughout the permit review process,” BlueTriton said.

The water taken from the well is moved by pipeline to a production site in Evart and then trucked to the bottling facility in Mecosta County. Other wells in the area are also used. The Ice Mountain operation was formerly owned by Nestle Waters.

Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation said it’s pleased that BlueTriton has a different pumping strategy. But Peggy Case, president of the watchdog group, said BlueTriton still would be withdrawing more than the current 250-gallon-a-minute threshold near Evart.

Critics say water withdrawals in the region have impacted streams and creeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police ID 18-year-old killed in Lansing shooting
A woman was charged Friday with killing her father, sister and two handymen in mid-Michigan.
Prosecutor: Woman charged with killing 4 had other targets
East Lansing Police are searching for Ashana Lamise Smith.
Missing in Michigan: East Lansing Police searching for missing woman
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 22nd
crime scene tape
One teen dead, Lansing Police investigating shooting near Kendon Dr.

Latest News

Federal prosecutors in Detroit have seized about $12 million in cash that they allege was part...
Feds seize $12M, allege its part of money laundering scheme
First Alert Weather Sunday Webcast 10/24/21
WILX First Alert Weather Evening Webcast 10/23/21
Lansing Police investigate homicide.
‘I hope these kids do something better’: Neighbors react to Lansing homicide