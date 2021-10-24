MSU preparing for Rivalry Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU has a big week ahead as they look forward to their big rivalry game against the University of Michigan. Starting Monday MSU will be kicking off Rivalry Week events. It all begins with guarding Sparty, a tradition MSU has had for years. Students will be guarding the statue all day and all night for the next week to prevent vandalism to the statue.

“At least once or twice every Michigan week they will try and come and it will be in the middle of the night when no one thinks they’ll be here so we try to stop them,” said Rachel Arking with the Sparty Watch Committee.

Both teams are undefeated and MSU students are getting ready for the big matchup by having daily events by the statue. Monday will be a movie night, Tuesday will be craft night, Wednesday MSU football coach Mel Tucker will be in attendance, and Thursday will be a dance night. Every night at midnight students will sing the alma mater.

“It’s a cool thing to see. Seeing all your peers protecting this one statue in the middle of campus is a really big deal. Just being able to see the comradery and the spirit and energy surrounding protecting Sparty and the biggest game we have this year,” said Jenny Chan with the Sparty Watch Committee.

While tickets for the MSU vs Michigan football game are sold out, one ticket expert tells News 10 it is not too late to get your hands on a secondary market ticket.

“The secondary market is always a viable option for people who want to get tickets. There’s not a whole lot of seats left. So there’s probably maybe 8 or 900 at any given time,” said Ticket Machine Owner, Brian Posey.

Posey says even parking is going to be hard to come by. He says there are around 40 passes left.

“Both teams haven’t been undefeated this late in the season playing each other for like 60 years so this isn’t a normal situation. It’s always been big it’s never been close to this big,” said Posey. As of now, tickets are running for around $400 to $1000.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.