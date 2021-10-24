Advertisement

Missing in Michigan: East Lansing Police searching for missing woman

East Lansing Police are searching for Ashana Lamise Smith.
East Lansing Police are searching for Ashana Lamise Smith.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Police are on the lookout and need your help finding a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, Ashana Lamise Smith was last seen on N. Harrison Rd near E. Michigan Ave on Sunday, October 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Police describe Smith as a 25-year-old woman, 5′6″ tall and approximately 140 pounds. She was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and blue Tommy Hilfiger sandals.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6897.

