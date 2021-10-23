Advertisement

Prosecutor: Woman charged with killing 4 had other targets

A woman was charged Friday with killing her father, sister and two handymen in mid-Michigan.
A woman was charged Friday with killing her father, sister and two handymen in mid-Michigan.(source: Clare County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE, Mich. (AP) - A woman was charged Friday with killing her father, sister and two handymen in mid-Michigan, two days after bodies were found in a rural county.

Judy Boyer had a journal with names of other people whom she wanted to kill, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis told a judge.

“Clearly, the public is still at danger should she be released on bond,” said Ambrozaitis, who didn’t disclose a motive for the four deaths.

Bond was set at $1 million. A not-guilty plea was entered on Boyer’s behalf after she didn’t respond when Judge Joshua Farrell asked if she understood the murder charges, MLive.com reported.

Her lawyers said she understood her rights.

The victims were Henry Boyer, 85, daughter Patricia Boyer, 61, Zachary Salminen, 36, and Wade Bacon, 39. All were shot Wednesday at the Boyer home in Grant Township.

Bacon and Salminen were there to work on the roof, the prosecutor said.

Bacon was “helping an elderly man with household fixes before winter settled in,” sister Wrae Bacon said on a GoFundMe page. He “died doing what he always did: helping others.”

Judy Boyer, 54, lived across the street. A nephew was charged with being an accessory after the shootings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There will be a substantial change for some people in Michigan when it comes to their phone...
10-digit dialing goes into effect on Sunday
Hines is described as a white male, 5’11 and 180 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown...
Police need your help tracking down Blackman Twp. homicide suspect
Sexton HS closed, 200+ potentially exposed to COVID-19
crime scene tape
One teen dead, Lansing Police investigating shooting near Kendon Dr.
Hines is described as a white male, 5’11 and 180 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown...
Homicide suspect located, taken to hospital

Latest News

A county health officer frustrated with the “politicization of public health” during COVID-19...
County official quits over “politicization” of public health
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 10/23/21
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 22nd
PERRY @ BATH
PERRY @ BATH