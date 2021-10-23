Advertisement

Portland Raiders edge Montague 31-7

The Raiders finish 7-2
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders looked for a strong finish to their season when they welcomed the Montague Wildcats; both teams had a 6-2 record heading into the game.

The Raiders were intercepted early, but got the ball right back. They were able to drive down the field and score a couple times to take a 14-0 lead on the way to their win.

They finish 7-2 and will find out their playoff fate on Sunday.

