Police: Train derails in Newaygo Co.

NEWAYGO CO., Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working to put a few train cars back on the tracks after they derailed last night in Newaygo County.

According to a few tweets from Michigan State Police West, six cars came off the rails, two of which turned on their sides in the incident.

Police say no one was injured in the incident, and the derailment is not affecting traffic on M-37 just south of Brohman.

Police did not say what caused the cars to go off the tracks.

Last evening, MSP Hart Post Troopers assisted Genesee & Wyoming Rail with a train derailment south of Brohman, Newaygo County. Six rail cars derailed, two of which overturned. Thankfully no one was injured and no hazardous materials were involved. The tracks are not affecting pic.twitter.com/5Cc1JNw7ZL — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) October 23, 2021

