Police: Train derails in Newaygo Co.

Crews are working to put a some cars back on the tracks after the derailed in Newaygo County.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWAYGO CO., Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working to put a few train cars back on the tracks after they derailed last night in Newaygo County.

According to a few tweets from Michigan State Police West, six cars came off the rails, two of which turned on their sides in the incident.

Police say no one was injured in the incident, and the derailment is not affecting traffic on M-37 just south of Brohman.

Police did not say what caused the cars to go off the tracks.

