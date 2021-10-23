Advertisement

Perry shuts out Bath

They end the season on a 3-game win streak
By Kellan Buddy
Oct. 23, 2021
BATH, Mich. (WILX) - After a slow start to the season the Perry Ramblers came on strong in the season’s second half, finishing the season with a 3-game winning streak, including this 13-0 victory over Bath.

Quarterback Austin Porrier led the way for the Ramblers as he scored a first quarter touchdown and kept the offense in tact all night.

Perry was 1-and-5 but the 3 wins at the end raised their season record to a respectable 4-and-5.

