Morrice dominates Deckerville for 9-0 season record

The Orioles have an impressive 9-0 season
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORRICE, Mich. (WILX) - That train running through the town of Morrice goes by the name of the Orioles. 

The engine was on high octane again in this battle of North Central Thumb League co-leaders. 

As he has done so often this season, senior running back Wyatt Wesley took over the game. 

He scored multiple touchdowns and ran in a two-point conversion as the Orioles steamrolled Deckerville 60 to 18. 

The Orioles finish the regular season 9-and-0  and have outscored 9 opponents by a whopping margin of 537 to 58.

