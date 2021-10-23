Lansing vigil remembers those who were lost to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A candlelight vigil was held Friday at the capitol to remember those who have lost their lives at COVID-19. Despite cold temperatures one family, the Kleins, said it was so important for them to join in.

“She’s just a little bit over two,” Peter Klein said of his daughter. “So she’s never lived in a world without COVID-19.” Much like those who were born after 9/11, Peter says this generation will never know what it was like pre-pandemic.

“She’s never experienced what a lot of us older people have experienced, and then the drastic shutdown and the recovery that were currently going through,” he said.

Rhiannon Klein said, “My best friend from high school, both her mother and her father were in the hospital last week.”

Because of COVID-19, Peter says his daughter wasn’t able to visit his grandmother for about six months.

“My mother actually had COVID-19 around this time last year, so we didn’t see her for about six months,” Peter said.

The Kleins are showing their two-year-old, Charlie, the importance of thinking about those who might be going through hard times.

“To have her know that stuff like this is important we’ve taken her to different awareness-type activities,” Peter said. “It does mean a lot to me.”

The Kleins say they want people remember that COVID-19 is still around and hope they will do what’s necessary to stop the spread.

