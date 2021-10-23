On The Job report: 10/22/2021

3 jobs submitted to WILX for “On the Job Report” 10-15-2021

Production Associate

Alliance Interiors

Salary: $

Description:

1st shift – 6 full time employees

2nd shift – 10 full time employees

3rd shift – 10 full time employees

Reports to: Shift Supervisor

Non-Exempt

Comp. Family: Operations

Manufacture and assemble automotive parts to company and industry standards to ensure customer specific requirements are fulfilled.

SPECIFIC DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Must be able to operate machinery and perform tasks to produce product per boundary samples and as described in operator instructions.

Inspect parts and finished product for defects at all process points and report defects to quality or a supervisor.

Stamp, label, or otherwise mark product where necessary, and if applicable, pack parts per operator instructions.

Responsible for proper labeling of product during all phases of manufacturing process.

Responsible for cleaning work area to include 5S.

Required to rotate through various work stations and successfully perform the tasks of each work station.

Must perform to TS16949 and ISO 14001 quality and environmental standards.

Works safely to prevent on-the-job injuries by following all MIOSHA and company policies and procedures.

Store equipment/product in appropriate manner and location at end of shift.

Maintain standards in accordance with Lean Manufacturing principles.

Complete production forms and reports, as required.

Ability to work various shifts.

Work involves frequent verbal communication with team members.

Other assignments and responsibilities as required to support organizational and team objectives.

Requirements:

High school diploma or G.E.D. required.

Ability to stand for long periods of time.

Must exhibit dependability, to include regular and prompt attendance.

Must be able to lift 30-40 pounds repetitively.

Ability to lift a minimum of 25 pounds overhead, must be able to bend and stoop.

Good attention to detail required.

Must have the ability to multi-task and handle shifting priorities.

Ability to work as a team and effectively produce desired amount of quality product.

Disabled employees or applicants who feel accommodation is needed to perform the essential duties of their job must notify the Company in writing of the need for reasonable accommodation within 182 days after the date the employee or applicant knew or should have known that an accommodation was needed. The Company will make accommodations that do not pose an undue hardship.

How to Apply: To apply, select on of these options

Email Hr@allianceinteriors.biz

Fill out an application in person, 4521 West Mt. Hope Highway, Lansing, 48917

Call Alliance Interiors to get more information (517) 322-0711

Mitalent.org URL for the position,

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 9588642

Info Technology Specialist 14

State of Michigan

Salary: $32.16 - $47.01 Hourly

Description:

This position functions as an Information Technology Specialist, within a team of technology professionals. This position leads the design, development, and on-going enhancements that support the Michigan Department of Education and the following agency systems of Michigan Online Educator Certification System (MOECS) and Michigan Education Information System (MEIS). This position is responsible for leading application development projects which focus on achieving the goals and mission of the agency. This position has responsibilities in all phases of the software development lifecycle related to these systems. Knowledge of development platform(s) as listed within the knowledge skills and abilities section of this position description.

Requirements:

Education and Experience

Possession of a bachelor’s degree with at least 21 semester (32 term) credits in one or a combination of the following: computer science, data processing, computer information systems, data communications, networking, systems analysis, computer programming, information assurance, IT project management or mathematics.

Experience

Information Technology Specialist 14

Three years of professional experience equivalent to an Information Technology Infrastructure or Programmer/Analyst P11 or one year equivalent to an Information Technology Infrastructure or Programmer/Analyst 12.

Alternate Education and Experience

An associate’s degree with 16 semester (24 term) credits in one or a combination of the following: computer science, data processing, computer information systems, data communications, networking, systems analysis, computer programming, mathematics or equivalent; and at least two years of experience as an application programmer, computer operator, or information technology technician and four years of professional experience equivalent to an Information Technology Infrastructure or Programmer/Analyst P11 or one year equivalent to an Information Technology Infrastructure or Programmer/Analyst 12.

OR

At least an educational level typically acquired through the completion of high school and at least three years of experience as an application programmer, computer operator, or information technology technician and four years of professional experience equivalent to an Information Technology Infrastructure or Programmer/Analyst P11 or one year equivalent to an Information Technology Infrastructure or Programmer/Analyst 12.

How to Apply: This position will be available on our website until 10/28/2021.

To apply for this position, please visit our website at https://bit.ly/3oGqr0N and apply electronically for posting #0801-21-21-444tt. Thank you and we look forward to reviewing your application.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/9256793

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 9256793

Nurses: Licensed Practical Nurses

Ingham County Medical Care Facility

Salary: $

Description:

Why Join Team Dobie?

We’re glad you’re here! By choosing to apply at Dobie, you’re choosing to work at Mid Michigan’s premier provider of choice for memory care, long-term care, short-term rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, and wellness. At Dobie, we value our team members and work to attract and retain the best talent available. With us, you can build a career in a friendly environment that fully embraces its mission, vision and values. If you are someone who is dedicated to improving lives, we’re ready to welcome you aboard our team!

Your patients are waiting for you at Dobie – where our licensed nurses improve lives with comfort, compassion, integrity, innovation, relationships and respect. Come join us where the wages are competitive, you have excellent nurse to patient ratios, 12 hours shifts, and a set schedule.

We recognize perfect attendance quarterly, and we enter everyone with perfect attendance in a raffle and 3 employees

We also offer premiums for night shifts!

Here are some of the differences that make Dobie your employer of choice:

· Competitive Wages

· Nurse and CNA 12 hour shifts

· Paid Holidays

· Defined contribution retirement through the Municipal Employees Retirement System (MERS) with 3 year vesting

· Optional 401K retirement and 457 deferred compensation plans through Nationwide

· Voluntary benefit options including long term disability, short term disability, etc.

· Health, vision and dental insurance

· Tuition reimbursement

· Quarterly bonus opportunities for perfect attendance

· Longevity recognition bonuses

· On-site 24 hour fitness center – $10/month for staff members and family

· Overtime opportunities

· Set Schedules

· Fresh market café and break room

· New addition with bistro café and state of the art private room/bath short term rehabilitation center

· 1/2 mile paved wellness trail

· Employee discount program

· Sparrow & McLaren Greater Lansing Preferred Provider

· Dobie is a not-for-profit community, meaning our focus stays on our patients and residents and NOT the bottom line

Requirements:

Some things we want you to know before applying:

Here at Ingham County Medical Care Facility we are “Dedicated to improving lives”; This means:

Our candidates should embrace and demonstrate this attitude in every aspect of the job.

We recognize perfect attendance quarterly, but we enter everyone with perfect attendance in a raffle and 3 employees are awarded a bonus.

How to Apply: https://dobieroad.org/career/apply/?position=Nursing

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7212650

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 7212650

