‘I hope these kids do something better’: Neighbors react to Lansing homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a shooting in Lansing near Kendon street in Lansing. 18-year-old Noah Daniel Sisung was shot Friday afternoon. Erik Almquist lives across the street from where police were searching for two alleged homicide suspects. He says his house was one of the places they searched.

“Heavy-duty weapons in my front yard and I let them check it out. I saw a lot of presence across the street,” said Almquist, “I figured they were looking for someone, they’re not going to come into my yard with heavy-duty weapons unless they’re looking for someone. It was a tragedy but the fact that they were here to take care of it made me feel good.”

Neighbor Terry Johnson says this isn’t the first time he has seen violence like this in the area and he says he is tired of it.

“I hope these kids do something better. Stay in school, go to practice, or get involved in something different than all these homicides, shootings, and guns,” said Johnson.

Michael McKissic with the Mikey 23 foundation, who created this foundation because he lost his son to gun violence, says it is going to take a village to ensure that young people don’t resort to violence.

“Trying to teach them and mentor them at the same time and let them know we care about you and we love you and hopefully some of what we are doing will work,” said McKissic.

Sisung’s death marks the highest number of homicides Lansing has seen in 20 years. Records show there have been 23 homicides in Lansing so far this year compared to 22 last year.

“We have had an uptick in the last few years. 23 murders is too much for the community to absorb and accept,” said McKissic.

Neighbors tell News 10 they hope this pattern of violence isn’t something they will have to endure in the years to come.

