Holt Rams dominate Grand Ledge in season finale

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams seem to have Grand Ledge’s number.

The home team won the battle of the 6-2 teams to take sole second in the CAAC-Blue.

The Rams muffed the opening kick, but stopped the Comets and scored on the very next play.

They took a 20-0 lead into the halftime break, and held the Comets to just six points (the Comets did score three safeties though...impressive!) for a 34-6 win.

Both teams will learn their postseason fate on Sunday.

