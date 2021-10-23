Advertisement

Holt Rams dominate Grand Ledge in season finale

They took a 20-0 lead into halftime
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams seem to have Grand Ledge’s number.

The home team won the battle of the 6-2 teams to take sole second in the CAAC-Blue.

The Rams muffed the opening kick, but stopped the Comets and scored on the very next play.

They took a 20-0 lead into the halftime break, and held the Comets to just six points (the Comets did score three safeties though...impressive!) for a 34-6 win.

Both teams will learn their postseason fate on Sunday.

