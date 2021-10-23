Game of the Week: Lansing Catholic falls at Pewamo-Westphalia

WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week nine of the high school football season, and the final night of the regular season with the playoffs looming next week. Friday in our Game of the Week: Two unbeaten teams, and two of the real class programs in our area. Lansing Catholic at Pewamo-Westphalia, and the fans were on fire and ready for this one!

PW lead 6-0 starting in the third, when Lansing Catholic’s joey baker looked across the middle, trying to find an open Cougar. He spotted Alex Watters. Watters took that one 45-yards to the house, giving the Cougar student section a nice thumbs up on the way. Cougars go up 7-6.

Then, the Pirates quarterback Troy Wertman took it up the middle himself for a three-yard touchdown. 12-7, and that’s where the score would stay.

PW ends its regular season on a perfect note, 12-7 over Lansing Catholic. That’s 100 wins in the last nine seasons for head coach Jeremy Miller.

“It feels great but it’s just a testament to the players and coaches I’ve had over the years,” Miller said. “I’ve just been so fortunate. It’s something special for me, but more than anything I’m just happy for the program.”

Miller is as selfless as they come according to his players. Here’s how quarterback Troy Werkman describes him.

“There’s just something about him. He unites everyone, everyone together as a team,” Werkman said. “We’re all able to work together on that.”

Miller knew this game would present some challenges, as his team has already been dealing with all year. Countless injuries, but he knew his team could handle it, and could complete a perfect season.

“This was such a great game for us because we knew that there would be some adversity over the course of the game,” Miller said. “I wanted to see how this team would respond. We’re down so many guys that were taking leadership roles for this team. To see them respond to that and that adversity in those situations is a great testament to their character.”

