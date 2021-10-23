Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 22nd

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week nine is in the books, which means the playoffs are already here!

Week nine included teams trying to get into the playoffs and others playing for pride.

Click linked games for highlights and recap

Game of the Week

Pewamo-Westphalia 12, Lansing Catholic 7

Holt 34, Grand Ledge 6

Lansing Everett 49, Waverly 21

Portland 31, Montague 7

East Lansing 49, Okemos 0

Morrice 60, Deckerville 18

Charlotte 34, Fowlerville 27

Perry 13, Bath 0

Mason 35, Eaton Rapids 0

Jackson 36, Jackson Northwest 13

Olivet 49, Battle Creek Pennfield 14

Dewitt 50, Stevensville Lakeshore 14

Stockbridge 20, Dansville 13

Fowler 33, Saginaw Nouvel 7

Ionia 35, Lake Odessa Lakewood 14

Haslett 35, Marshall 14

Galesburg-Augusta 28, Potterville 8

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.