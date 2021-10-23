Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 22nd
The regular season is officially over
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week nine is in the books, which means the playoffs are already here!
Week nine included teams trying to get into the playoffs and others playing for pride.
Game of the Week
Pewamo-Westphalia 12, Lansing Catholic 7
Lansing Everett 49, Waverly 21
Portland 31, Montague 7
Morrice 60, Deckerville 18
Charlotte 34, Fowlerville 27
Perry 13, Bath 0
Mason 35, Eaton Rapids 0
Jackson 36, Jackson Northwest 13
Olivet 49, Battle Creek Pennfield 14
Dewitt 50, Stevensville Lakeshore 14
Stockbridge 20, Dansville 13
Fowler 33, Saginaw Nouvel 7
Ionia 35, Lake Odessa Lakewood 14
Haslett 35, Marshall 14
Galesburg-Augusta 28, Potterville 8
