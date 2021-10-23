Advertisement

Everett Vikings top Waverly in season finale

Defense was the name of the game for the Vikings
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Everett Vikings came out strong in the final game of the season.

They scored twice before Waverly had a chance to get to the end zone, but a second quarter punt block gave the Warriors good field position to score a few plays later.

Defense was the name of the game for the Vikings; they scored on a pick-6 to end the first half en route to a 49-21 win.

