Everett Vikings top Waverly in season finale

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Everett Vikings came out strong in the final game of the season.

They scored twice before Waverly had a chance to get to the end zone, but a second quarter punt block gave the Warriors good field position to score a few plays later.

Defense was the name of the game for the Vikings; they scored on a pick-6 to end the first half en route to a 49-21 win.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

