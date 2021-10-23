East Lansing Trojans shut out Okemos
They scored 42 points in the first quarter
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The story of this game was interceptions and touchdowns for East Lansing.
One play included both, as East Lansing’s Brevin Jackson intercepted the ball on their 1-yard line, and lateraled it to a teammate as he was being tackled.
Ambrose Wilson did the rest of the work, and the Trojans cruised to a 49-0 win over Okemos.
