Charlotte Orioles escape with win over Fowlerville

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte needed a win to get invited to the playoff party and it was a battle from start to finish as the Gladiators scored late in the second quarter to go into intermission with a 6 point lead.

The Orioles roared back to tie the game with a third quarter touchdown.

Fowlerville then regained the lead with quarterback Brady Hanna and receiver Jack Shrader connecting on multiple plays.

Then the Orioles scored twice in the fourth quarter to punch their way into the playoff picture with a hard fought victory on the road.

Charlotte is now 6-and-3 as it awaits its playoff fate. Fowlerville finishes the season 2-and-7.

