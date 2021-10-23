Advertisement

Center in UP to look at impact of oil spills in freshwater

U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) - Lake Superior State University in Michigan’s eastern Upper Peninsula has been selected as a hub for a center that will look at the impacts of oil spills in freshwater environments.

The U.S. Coast Guard National Center of Expertise for the Great Lakes also will help develop effective responses to spills, according to the school.

Federal legislation established the Great Lakes National Center of Expertise in 2018.

Lake Superior State is in Sault Ste. Marie and just off the St. Marys River which connects Lake Superior to Lake Huron. Lake Michigan is about 60 miles (96.6 kilometers) southwest of Sault Ste. Marie.

“Since we’re situated by three Great Lakes, ecological stewardship is one of our core values,” Lake Superior State President Rodney S. Hanley said in a release.

“This opportunity will provide important real-world, hands-on teaching and learning for students, faculty, and staff in our School of Natural Resources and Environment and our School of Engineering and Technology,” Hanley added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There will be a substantial change for some people in Michigan when it comes to their phone...
10-digit dialing goes into effect on Sunday
Hines is described as a white male, 5’11 and 180 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown...
Police need your help tracking down Blackman Twp. homicide suspect
Sexton HS closed, 200+ potentially exposed to COVID-19
crime scene tape
One teen dead, Lansing Police investigating shooting near Kendon Dr.
Hines is described as a white male, 5’11 and 180 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown...
Homicide suspect located, taken to hospital

Latest News

Crews are working to put a some cars back on the tracks after the derailed in Newaygo County.
Police: Train derails in Newaygo Co.
News 10 First Alert Weather Webcast Saturday Evening Update
New Ice Mountain owner adjusts water withdrawal plan
Money
Feds seize $12M, allege its part of money laundering scheme