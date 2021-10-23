BREAKING: Police ID 18-year-old killed in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police have identified the teen killed in a shooting in Lansing Friday.

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Noah Daniel Sisung from Holt.

Sisung’s truck crashed into a tree around the time of the shooting, police say. He was found unresponsive when first responders arrived on scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and have provided photos of the two suspects allegedly involved. See those photos below.

Lansing Police are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a shooting Friday that killed an 18-year-old from Holt. (WILX)

Police urge the public to give any information regarding their capture. If you have any information, call the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or Detective Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823, and Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847.

