MSU police sergeant put on leave

MSUPD Sgt. Mike Aguilera
MSUPD Sgt. Mike Aguilera(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University police sergeant has been put on leave.

MSUPD has confirmed that Sgt. Mike Aguilera is on administrative leave. This follows two others who have been placed on leave, Traci Ruiz and Valerie O’Brien, both of which are no longer with department.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

