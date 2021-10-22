MSU police sergeant put on leave

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University police sergeant has been put on leave.

MSUPD has confirmed that Sgt. Mike Aguilera is on administrative leave. This follows two others who have been placed on leave, Traci Ruiz and Valerie O’Brien, both of which are no longer with department.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.