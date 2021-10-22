Staudt’s Rising Stars: Tre Burton

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt’s newest Rising Star is Tre Burton from Waverly.

He’s an 11-year-old who plays football for the Warriors. Along with football, he plays basketball and runs track. As if it wasn’t enough to be an all-around athlete, he’s also in the robotics club and is an excellent student.

Congratulations to News 10′s newest Rising Star, Tre Burton of Waverly!

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

