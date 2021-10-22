Advertisement

Sexton HS closed, 200+ potentially exposed to COVID-19

So far, Sexton High School canceled classes for Thursday and Friday.
J.W. Sexton High School (Lansing)
By Krystle Holleman and Maureen Halliday
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sexton High School canceled classes for Thursday and Friday, citing an exceptionally high number of potential COVID-19 exposures.

The school had the following update on the Lansing Schools website:

“Due to a COVID-19 outbreak and out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling school for Thursday, October 21, and Friday, October 22, including ALL extracurricular activities.”

Sexton was set to face Williamston in varsity football Friday night.

News 10 confirmed with the Lansing School District. They are currently meeting to determine if and how classes can resume next week.

Watch News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m. for more information on this story.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

