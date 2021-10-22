Report: Lyft received over 4,000 reports of sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In its first-ever safety report, Lyft says it received about 4,100 reports of sexual assault from 2017 through 2019.

The 16-page report says 360 of these incidents were rape and there are ten reported deaths from physical assaults. In recent years, Lyft has rolled out ways to contact 9-1-1 through the app and a feature that checks in with drivers or riders if it senses something irregular.

This report comes after CNN did an investigation in 2018. After the investigation, Lyft and Uber pledged to disclose sexual assault and abuse on their platforms. Uber will be publishing their second transparency report this year.

