Advertisement

Police need your help tracking down Blackman Twp. homicide suspect

Hines is described as a white male, 5’11 and 180 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown...
Hines is described as a white male, 5’11 and 180 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes. Hines was last seen driving a grey 2012 Toyota Prius.(Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Blackman Township, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for your help in locating a homicide suspect.

According to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, Lance James Hines, 31, of Jackson is a suspect in a homicide that took place in the morning hours of October 21 in Blackman Township.

While he is a suspect, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Hines is described as a white male, 5′11 and 180 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes. Hines was last seen driving a grey 2012 Toyota Prius.

Anyone that has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Bob Shrock at (517) 788-4223.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous so do not approach him.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station
The driver of a motorcycle that hit a tree in Orangeville Township has died from his injuries.
Motorcyclist dies from injuries
Numerous credit card skimmers were found during the blitz, including in Lansing and East Lansing.
Numerous credit card skimmers found during blitz

Latest News

Dog dies in Stockbridge fire.
Fire damages Stockbridge home
Lansing schools say graffiti threat not credible
Lansing schools say graffiti threat not credible
New cars are hard to come by. It seems there’s a shortage of new cars hitting the lots, and...
Magnesium shortage impacts auto industry globally
New threat against auto industry
New threat against auto industry