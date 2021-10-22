Police need your help tracking down Blackman Twp. homicide suspect

Blackman Township, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for your help in locating a homicide suspect.

According to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, Lance James Hines, 31, of Jackson is a suspect in a homicide that took place in the morning hours of October 21 in Blackman Township.

While he is a suspect, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Hines is described as a white male, 5′11 and 180 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes. Hines was last seen driving a grey 2012 Toyota Prius.

Anyone that has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Bob Shrock at (517) 788-4223.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous so do not approach him.

