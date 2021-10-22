Advertisement

In My View: Will the chip on Goff’s shoulder make any difference?

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Matthew Stafford always takes the high road when interviewed about his days with the Detroit Lions. Jared Goff said this week he still has some bad feelings about the Los Angeles Rams and the way they traded him.

They meet on Sunday and the Rams are favored. Will the chip on Goff’s shoulder make any difference in his performance, or in the game’s outcome?

In my view it is doubtful.

