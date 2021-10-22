Advertisement

In My View: The long-awaited match-up of Stafford vs. Goff

The game was circled on the calendar well before the NFL season started.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The two quarterbacks who will be playing in Los Angeles this Sunday certainly have different attitudes these days. Both are big names and both are on different tracks.

Matthew Stafford said he’s having a ball playing with the Rams. Why not? The team has only lost one game and is a playoff contender.

Stafford always takes the high road when interviewed about his days with the Detroit Lions.  He didn’t beat down the time he spent with the Lions over 12 years, saying he loved playing Detroit but is having more fun now.

Jared Goff said this week he still has some bad feelings about the Los Angeles Rams and the way they traded him. He said he has a chip on his shoulder for the way the Rams handled the trade and the way he was notified about it back in January.

The two meet on Sunday as the Rams are 15 ½ point favorites. As upset as Goff is now, he’ll be even more upset this Sunday.

My question is: will Goff’s chip on his shoulder help the Lions play any better?

In my view, it is doubtful.

