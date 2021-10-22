Music stores now facing a shortage of vinyl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Music stores are now facing a shortage of vinyl, and it’s a much bigger issue than just wanting to relive the glory days.

Vinyl record sales exploded from the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2021, up nearly 27%. The demand for vinyl has risen each year for nearly a decade.

Record buyers have been frustrated as companies rush to produce new vinyl, leading to damaged or low-quality products.

Record stores say they worry about the long-term effects on their business if the issues aren’t fixed soon.

“I do orders every night and I tell my husband I want to throw my husband I want to throw my computer across the room because it’s getting difficult,” said Heather Frarey, owner of The Record Lounge in REO Town. “Things I could normally get every day like Nirvana and the Smashing Pumpkins, stuff like that, it’s just not there right now. The pressing plants are very backed up. It’s just a matter of not being able to get it in and right now going into Christmas, it’s going to be very difficult. But I’ll do what I can to get it in here.”

Record stores aren’t the only ones looking to get new albums in stock: online retailers have also reported demand rising much higher than supply.

