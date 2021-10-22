Meijer holding art contest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Think your artwork is good enough to be featured on products in stores? If so, Meijer wants to hear from you.

It’s all part of the collection of voices contest. You could also win $5,000. Here are the guidelines:

You must be at least eighteen years old.

There are five different entry categories: Black history month, women’s history month, Hispanic heritage month, pride and local.

You must be a resident in any of the six states Meijer serves.

The deadline to submit your art is Nov. 7.

So far, Meijer has received more than 200 submissions. Artists are encouraged to submit multiple entries. There will be fifteen winners overall, three in each category. As we said, each person will receive five thousand dollars.

If you’d like to enter the collection of voices contest, you can enter AT THIS LINK.

