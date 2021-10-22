Lansing Police investigating shooting near Kendon Dr.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near Kendon Dr.

The area of investigation is around S. Pennsylvania Ave. and Kendon Dr. LPD is asking the public to avoid the general vicinity while they work. Nearby Kendon Elementary School has been secured with restricted access. School officials told News 10 the move was made as a precaution.

Police told News 10 one man in the area died. They say he was driving a truck which crashed into a tree around the time of the shooting. He was found with a gunshot wound, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lansing has seen a significant rise in shootings along with the rest of the country. U.S. Experts say 2021 is shaping up to be the worst year for gun violence.

The Gun Violence Archive says more than 36,000 people have died from gun violence from the beginning of the year to Oct. 22. That’s about a 9% rise from the same time frame in 2020. The U.S. also saw a 15% rise in mass shootings from last year.

