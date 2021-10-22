Advertisement

Homicide suspect located, taken to hospital

Officers forced entry through the passenger window and found that Hines had already shot himself.
Hines is described as a white male, 5’11 and 180 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes. Hines was last seen driving a grey 2012 Toyota Prius.(Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a Jackson-area homicide has been found.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, a 911 call came from the Advanced Auto Parts on Prospect Street in Jackson. The caller said a vehicle matching the description of the suspect, Lance Hines, was in their parking lot.

City of Jackson Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and Blackman-Leoni Public Safety all responded to the call.

A negotiator was unable to get anyone inside the vehicle to exit. The car had the windows covered from the inside, making it impossible for officers to see inside.

After hearing what they believe to be a gunshot, officers approached the vehicle, forced entry through the passenger window, and found that Hines had already shot himself.

The officers were able to disarm Hines and administered medical aid. He was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.

According to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, Hines, 31, of Jackson is a suspect in a homicide that took place in the morning hours of October 21 in Blackman Township.

