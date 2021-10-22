Game of the Week preview: Lansing Catholic at Pewamo-Westphalia

WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - Our Game of the Week for the end of the regular season is Lansing Catholic at Pewamo-Westphalia. Both teams are undefeated going into this matchup.

For the Pirates, in the last nine years including this one the team has 100 wins and only 10 losses. They say they don’t count the forfeit that ended their season last year, so they feel its 99 and nine.

But even with that record this team has faced hardship in the form of A season filled with injuries to many of their starters. On the other side of the ball, Lansing Catholic says it’s completely healthy.

But regardless of records and who’s in and who’s out, the game plan for both teams tonight is the same.

Lansing Catholic senior Joey Baker said, “Their defense is very good. I know last year their D-line was fast, came off the ball hot. Hopefully we have time and we can throw the ball around.”

Pewamo-Westphalia’s Corey Schafer, also a senior, said, “We know a lot of stuff they like to run. We have a lot of defensive things set up to hopefully counter the stuff they want to do. On offense, we’re going to do our thing and play hard and play fast and do what we do best.”

It seems they’ve got each other figured out. You’ll have to find out who will finish with a perfect regular season tonight on the Friday Night Frenzy at 11:15!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.