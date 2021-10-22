Fire damages Stockbridge home

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a home in Stockbridge. The first reports came in just before 8 p.m. The back of the home on South Clinton Street was fully engulfed in flames.

According to multiple eyewitnesses, a dog was stuck in the house. Crews were able to get it out and tried to revive it for quite a while but the dog ended up succumbing to its injuries.

They also tell me the family who lives in the house has only lived here for a month or so. News 10 talked to two of the neighbors, Eddie Diffenbaugh and Darren Wright, who are shaken up after witnessing the house being engulfed in flames.

“I was the first one that saw it and I ran straight down the stairs, and I was yelling ‘Dad, Dad! There’s a fire going on next door!’” Diffenbaugh said. “And he like started flipping out and he looked outside and he immediately called.”

“I was actually downstairs working on my race car and I could smell something burning and I thought it was downstairs, not knowing exactly what it was,” Wright said. “I came up and that’s when my grandparents tell me that the house across the street was on fire, and we went out and, sure enough, it was.”

They say this is the second time this house has caught on fire over the last ten or so years. As far as tonight’s fire, the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

