Explore the spooky history of the Turner-Dodge House

Turner-Dodge House
Turner-Dodge House(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Standing tall for nearly 170 years is the iconic Turner-Dodge house in Lansing. This Historic House is home to a number of events each year, and this Saturday it’s true history will be revealed in its Ghostly Night event.

Tours start at 7:00 p.m. and again at 9:00 p.m. with spooky stories recounted from the rich history of this historic site -- stories of ghosts and strange happenings over the years.

Next, join the team of investigators from Southern Michigan Paranormal on an unforgettable investigation though the dark corners of the mansion.

At every turn, enjoy shivery Victorian Halloween ambience, the creepy Turner-Dodge mannequins, and unknown things that go “creak” in the night. Meet Michigan’s Beetlejuice in-person, see the Michigan Mystery Machine, the Ghostbusters Paranormal Response Vehicle, and other chilling surprises. Everyone gets entered in a drawing for tickets to How-To Halloween. Costumes are encouraged and please bring a flashlight.

Admission $20 per person at the door or register on-line at: https://parksonline.lansingmi.gov/.../webtrac.../splash.html with activity #136007A 7 p.m.#136007B 9 p.m.For more information, please call the Turner-Dodge House at (517) 483-4220.

